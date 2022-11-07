Oregon State Men's and Women's hoops start season with narrow victories

CORVALLIS, Ore--- The Oregon State Men's and Women's basketball teams started the 2022-23 season with narrow victories in Corvallis on Monday.
The Women's team came away with a 61-60 win over Hawai'i. The game went down to the final seconds tied at 60. A missed final shot ended up on the loose near the sideline. Both teams dove for the ball and Hawai'i was called for a foul. It put Oregon State on the foul line with .4 seconds left. Noelle Mannen went 1-2 at the line, securing the win.
Oregon State will play against Seattle on Thursday, November 10. Tip is set for 6:00 at Gill Coliseum.
The Oregon State Men struggled out of the gate. The Beavs were down 44-28 at halftime. The Beavs outscored the Golden Hurricane 45-26 in the second half to claim a 73-70 win over Tulsa.
The Men will play Florida A&M on Friday at 6:00 p.m. That game will be in Corvallis at Gill Coliseum.