Oregon State snaps Ducks' 11-game win streak, evens series at 1-1

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon State Baseball got a 4-2 win over No. 25 Oregon, on Saturday, at PK Park. The OSU win ends an 11-game Oregon winning streak and evens the series at one game each.
Oregon State (19-11, 6-8 Pac 12) used a three-shot home run from Micah McDowell to take a 4-2 lead in the top of the 7th. The Beavs never looked back.
Oregon's (20-8, 7-4 Pac 12) Logan Mercado managed five innings, allowing one earned run off three hits. Mercado registered six strikeouts and walked four batters.
Matthew Grabmann took the loss for the Ducks, dropping him to 0-2 on the year. Grabmann pitched 1.2 innings, allowing three earned runs off three hits.
Jacob Kmatz managed five innings for the Beavs. Kmatz allowed two earned runs off three hits. Kmatz had three strikeouts and walked two batters.
Ian Lawson earned the win, managing two innings. Lawson allowed just one hit and registered two strikeouts.
Up next, Oregon and Oregon State will settle the series on Sunday. The first pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. at PK Park.