Oregon State Softball defeats Oregon, Ducks take two of three from Beavers

CORVALLIS- Oregon State shutout rival Oregon 4-0, but the Ducks win the three-game series.
Ellie Garcia threw a complete game shutout. Garcia was perfect through 4.1 innings allowed just two hits while striking out four batters.
“Really proud of the team,” said Head Coach Laura Berg. “They fought and battled every pitch. I thought Ellie (Garcia) did a phenomenal job keeping a great hitting team like Oregon at bay.”Aubree Seaney had a two-hit performance at the plate, going 2-for-3, which led the OSU hitters.
The Oregon State win snapped a seven-game skid to the Ducks as well as a six-game winless streak.
“I thought Oregon State played tough today and I thought we needed to execute better today," Melyssa Lombardi, Oregon Head Coach said.
Raegan Breedlove took the loss despite only giving up one earned run.
Oregon State heads to Los Angeles for the next series against UCLA which starts on Thursday, April 6th at 5.
Oregon is back at home on Monday, April 3 at noon against Montana.