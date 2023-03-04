Oregon State Softball drops both games on Saturday

ST. GEORGE, UT -- Oregon State dropped a pair of games to Idaho State and UNLV, respectively, to conclude both the Utah Tech Trailblazer Tournament and the nonconference slate.
Game 1: Idaho State 3, OSU 2
Down 2-0 after the first two frames, Abby Doerr got the Beavers on the board and even with a two-run shot to center in the sixth inning.
Tarni Stepto was charged with the loss after she gave up the first two ISU runs and five hits in just 2.0 innings. Ellie Garcia allowed one run on three hits in 5.0 innings’ worth of work.
Game 2: UNLV 5, OSU 2
The Runnin’ Rebels plated all five in a two-inning stretch.
Doerr got the Beavs on the board with her second home run, a solo shot, to halve the deficit in the second inning. UNLV promptly answered with a three-spot in the third to go up by four just a half-inning later. Doerr again was responsible for more offense as she drove in Eliana Gottlieb for the final run pushed across.
Sarah Haenidges was charged with the loss after yielding a pair of hits in 3.0 innings. Garcia pitched 4.0 complete, allowing four hits, a pair of walks and three earned runs.
Pac-12 play is next up for the Beavers, who will return to Utah to face the Utes for a weekend set. The first game is set for Friday at 3 p.m.