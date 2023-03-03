Oregon State Softball splits Friday doubleheader

ST. GEORGE, UT - Oregon State split its twinbill on Friday on day two of the Utah Tech Trailblazer Tournament, defeating Utah Valley by a 3-2 margin and falling to host Utah Tech by a 1-0 line.
Game 1: OSU 3, Utah Valley 2
Morgan Howey’s solo homer to straightaway center in the sixth gave the Beavers (9-8) the winning run to seal a comeback, 3-2 win over Utah Valley on Friday morning. Oregon State plated the game’s last three to win their third game in a row.
Ellie Garcia (5-3) picked up the complete game win, striking out three but allowed the pair of runs.
Game 2: Utah Tech 1, OSU 0
Appearing for the Beavers for the first time, Chloe Moffitt pitched 1.2 innings and allowed a hit and a walk.
Action from St. George will conclude with a doubleheader tomorrow against Idaho State and UNLV.
First pitch of game one is set for 9 a.m. PT with game two to follow 30 minutes later.