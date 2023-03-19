Oregon State Softball ties Cal in rubber match of series

CORVALLIS - The third game of the series between Oregon State and California ended in a 5-5 tie due to travel concerns for the Golden Bears, the game was called when Grace Messmer was due to bat in the home half of the eighth.
“I thought the team competed well and came out clutch in the seventh inning,” said head coach Laura Berg. “Des (Rivera) hitting the game-tying single was big. I thought these guys did a phenomenal job. Tarni (Stepto) was awesome in the circle, I’m proud of this team.”
Stepto tossed all 8.0 on the day. She allowed all five runs but fanned a season-best 10 batters to keep Cal off the bags.
Frankie Hammoude hit her seventh homerun of the season.
Oregon State will head to Stanford for its next series, set for March 24-27.
Friday’s first pitch is set for 7 PM.