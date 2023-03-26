Oregon State wins on a walk-off, wins series against California

CORVALLIS– Travis Bazzana scored on a California wild pitch in the ninth to send Oregon State to a 2-1 walkoff victory over the Golden Bears. With the win, the Beavers took 2-of-3 games in the Pac-12 Conference series.
Bazzana opened the ninth with a single, then moved to third when Mason Guerra reached on an error. The second pitch to Gavin Turley from California reliever Robert Aivazian was spiked in front of catcher Caleb Lomavita, enabling Bazzana to score on a wild pitch.
Aivazian took the loss for Cal (10-11 overall, 2-7 Pac-12 Conference) while OSU reliever Ryan Brown, after two scoreless innings, earned the win, his second of the year.
OSU (15-9, 3-6) scored first when Mikey Kane reached on a bases-loaded walk in the third. The Bears, however, tied the game in the fourth on a run-scoring single by Dom Souto.
Bazzana and Kane each had two hits to lead the Beavers, who recorded seven on the day.
Oregon State plays a non-conference matchup with Seattle Wednesday afternoon at 2.