Oregon State wins rubber match over Oregon Baseball

EUGENE- The deciding game in the rivalry series goes to the Oregon State Beavers after a 12-2 victory for OSU on Sunday.
“They out-pitched us today, considerably,” UO coach Mark Wasikowski said. “And that was the story of the day.”
Oregon State scored five runs in the first inning thanks in large part to Wilson Weber's grand slam off Leo Uelmen.
Beavers pitchers held Ducks batters hitless for 7 2/3 innings before Oregon recorded its first hit.
Oregon State is back at Goss Stadium on Monday against Gonzaga at 5 PM.
Oregon remains at home for a two-game series on Tuesday against San Francisco. First pitch is set for 5 PM.