 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oregon State Wrestling wins big on senior day over Stanford

  • Updated
  • 0
Late field goal lifts Beavers over Huskies, 27-24

CORVALLIS– Nine of the ten bouts went to the Beavers as the 27th-ranked Oregon State wrestling team defeated Stanford by a 30-3 margin on Sunday.

Results:

125: #12 Kaylor (OSU) DEC #26 Provo (STAN) 3-2

133: #19 Shaner (OSU) DEC #29 DiSario (STAN) 4-2

141: #33 Belton (OSU) DEC Miranda (STAN) 7-5

149: Gurr (OSU) MD #11 Arroyo (STAN) 10-2

157: #11 Cardenas (STAN) DEC Crosby (OSU) 17-13

165: #18 Olguin (OSU) DEC #3 Griffith (STAN) 3-2

174: #21 Olmos (OSU) SV-1 #25 Eischens (STAN) 4-2

184: #6 Munoz (OSU) MD Byers (STAN) 24-13

197: #17 Harvey (OSU) MD #31 Stemmel (STAN) 17-6

HWT: Dixon (OSU) DEC Ming (STAN) 5-2

Oregon State will compete in the Pac-12 Championships next Sunday in Stanford.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

Recommended for you