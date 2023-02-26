Oregon State Wrestling wins big on senior day over Stanford

CORVALLIS– Nine of the ten bouts went to the Beavers as the 27th-ranked Oregon State wrestling team defeated Stanford by a 30-3 margin on Sunday.
Results:
125: #12 Kaylor (OSU) DEC #26 Provo (STAN) 3-2
133: #19 Shaner (OSU) DEC #29 DiSario (STAN) 4-2
141: #33 Belton (OSU) DEC Miranda (STAN) 7-5
149: Gurr (OSU) MD #11 Arroyo (STAN) 10-2
157: #11 Cardenas (STAN) DEC Crosby (OSU) 17-13
165: #18 Olguin (OSU) DEC #3 Griffith (STAN) 3-2
174: #21 Olmos (OSU) SV-1 #25 Eischens (STAN) 4-2
184: #6 Munoz (OSU) MD Byers (STAN) 24-13
197: #17 Harvey (OSU) MD #31 Stemmel (STAN) 17-6
HWT: Dixon (OSU) DEC Ming (STAN) 5-2
Oregon State will compete in the Pac-12 Championships next Sunday in Stanford.