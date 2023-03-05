 Skip to main content
Oregon State Wrestling wins PAC-12 Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
STANFORD, CA – Oregon State won its 24th Pac-12 Wrestling Championship, its first since 2016.

Five Oregon State wrestlers won individual titles – including three straight at 165, 174 and 184.

Individual Results:

Brandon Kaylor (125) – 1st, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament

Kaylor DEC Provo (STAN) 6-5

Kaylor SV-2 Courtney (ASU) 2-2

Jason Shaner (133) – 2nd, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament

Shaner DEC Rich (CSUB) 6-5

McGee (ASU) DEC Shaner 6-1

Cleveland Belton (141) – 1st, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament

Belton SV-1 Miranda (STAN) 9-7

Belton FALL Ysagguirre (ASU); 6:05

Riley Gurr (149) – 6th

Demas (CP) DEC Gurr 5-3

Bianchi (LR) DEC Gurr 7-3

Brown (CSUB) DEC Gurr 6-3

Isaiah Crosby (157) – 3rd

Crosby MD Rogers (CSUB) 15-3

Wick (CP) DEC Crosby 6-0

Crosby MD Bianchi (LR) 16-7

Matthew Olguin (165) – 1st, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament

Olguin MD Brennan (LR) 9-0

Olguin SV-2 Griffith (STAN) 2-2

Mateo Olmos (174) – 1st, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament

Olmos DEC Urias (CSUB) 6-5

Olmos DEC Eischens (STAN) 3-1

Trey Munoz (184) – 1st, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament

Munoz MD Byers (STAN) 13-5

Munoz DEC Montalvo (ASU) 5-2

Tanner Harvey (197) – 3rd, Qualifies for NCAA Torunament

Stemmet (STAN) DEC Harvey 9-7

Harvey FALL Morales (CSUB), 2:23

JJ Dixon (HWT) – 4th

Tinker (CP) DEC Dixon 5-1

Dixon DEC Ming (STAN) 2-1

Hill (LR) DEC Dixon 3-2

Team Results:

Oregon State 123.5

Stanford 113.5

Cal Poly 112.0

Arizona State 110.5

Little Rock 82.0

CSUB 58.0

