Oregon State Wrestling wins PAC-12 Championship

STANFORD, CA – Oregon State won its 24th Pac-12 Wrestling Championship, its first since 2016.
Five Oregon State wrestlers won individual titles – including three straight at 165, 174 and 184.
Individual Results:
Brandon Kaylor (125) – 1st, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament
Kaylor DEC Provo (STAN) 6-5
Kaylor SV-2 Courtney (ASU) 2-2
Jason Shaner (133) – 2nd, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament
Shaner DEC Rich (CSUB) 6-5
McGee (ASU) DEC Shaner 6-1
Cleveland Belton (141) – 1st, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament
Belton SV-1 Miranda (STAN) 9-7
Belton FALL Ysagguirre (ASU); 6:05
Riley Gurr (149) – 6th
Demas (CP) DEC Gurr 5-3
Bianchi (LR) DEC Gurr 7-3
Brown (CSUB) DEC Gurr 6-3
Isaiah Crosby (157) – 3rd
Crosby MD Rogers (CSUB) 15-3
Wick (CP) DEC Crosby 6-0
Crosby MD Bianchi (LR) 16-7
Matthew Olguin (165) – 1st, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament
Olguin MD Brennan (LR) 9-0
Olguin SV-2 Griffith (STAN) 2-2
Mateo Olmos (174) – 1st, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament
Olmos DEC Urias (CSUB) 6-5
Olmos DEC Eischens (STAN) 3-1
Trey Munoz (184) – 1st, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament
Munoz MD Byers (STAN) 13-5
Munoz DEC Montalvo (ASU) 5-2
Tanner Harvey (197) – 3rd, Qualifies for NCAA Torunament
Stemmet (STAN) DEC Harvey 9-7
Harvey FALL Morales (CSUB), 2:23
JJ Dixon (HWT) – 4th
Tinker (CP) DEC Dixon 5-1
Dixon DEC Ming (STAN) 2-1
Hill (LR) DEC Dixon 3-2
Team Results:
Oregon State 123.5
Stanford 113.5
Cal Poly 112.0
Arizona State 110.5
Little Rock 82.0
CSUB 58.0