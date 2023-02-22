Oregon-UCSB baseball series moved to PK Park

EUGENE, Ore--- The Oregon-UC Santa Barbara series has been moved to PK Park in Eugene due to significant rainfall forecasted in Southern California, according to Oregon Athletics.
The teams will now play three games instead of four. There will be a single game on Friday. There will be a double-header on Saturday.
The first pitch at PK Park will be on Friday, at 2:05 p.m. The first game on Saturday will be at 11:05 a.m. Game two will be played 45 minutes after the completion of the first game.
Season ticket holders will get their reserved ticket free of charge.