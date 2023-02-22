 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rain and snow mix is expected to
eventually change over to all snow tonight or Thursday morning.
Heaviest snow accumulations will likely be above 500 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Oregon-UCSB baseball series moved to PK Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon Generic

EUGENE, Ore--- The Oregon-UC Santa Barbara series has been moved to PK Park in Eugene due to significant rainfall forecasted in Southern California, according to Oregon Athletics. 

The teams will now play three games instead of four. There will be a single game on Friday. There will be a double-header on Saturday.

The first pitch at PK Park will be on Friday, at 2:05 p.m. The first game on Saturday will be at 11:05 a.m. Game two will be played 45 minutes after the completion of the first game. 

Season ticket holders will get their reserved ticket free of charge. 

Recommended for you