Oregon uses Diodati walk-off sacrifice to win season opener

EUGENE, Ore--- Owen Diodati started his Oregon career off in style. The junior outfielder from Alabama popped up a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded, in the bottom of the 9th, to give Oregon a 3-2 lead over Xavier.
Oregon loaded the bases with a Rikuu Nishida single to lead off the 9th. Then, back-to-back walks put Drew Cowley and Tanner Smith on base. Diodati's pop-up to left field is all the Ducks needed while tied at two.
With the win, Oregon improves to 1-0 on the season.
Up next, Oregon will get a Saturday double-header against Xavier. Game one will start at 12:05 p.m. Game two will start at 4:05 p.m.