Oregon VB: No. 6 Ducks take fourth consecutive win

SAN DIEGO, Calif--- The sixth-ranked Oregon volleyball team may have lost its first set of the season. Oregon (4-0) still came away with its fourth consecutive win, on Thursday, at the San Diego State Invitational. Oregon beat San Diego State (1-3), 3-1 (25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 25-10).
Oregon held San Diego State to a -.071 hitting efficiency in a match-clinching fourth set (25-10).
The Ducks were led by 43 assists from Hannah Pukis.
Gabby Gonzales finished with a season-high 12 kills.
Up next, Oregon will take on UC Santa Barbara. Friday's first set is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.