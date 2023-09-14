Oregon VB: No. 7 Ducks down No. 8 Pitt, 3-2

PITTSBURGH, PA--- The No. 7 Oregon volleyball team knocked off No. 8 Pittsburgh, 3-2 (26-24, 25-17, 18-25, 20-25, 15-13), at the Panther Challenge on Thursday.
Pittsburgh (6-2) is the second top-15 team Oregon (8-1) has defeated in the last two games.
The Ducks were led by Morgan Lewis and Mimi Colyer. Both had 19 kills. Colyer also had six aces while Lewis had six blocks.
As a team, Oregon hit .227% while Pittsburgh hit .220%.
Up next, Oregon will take on James Madison as part of the Panther Challenge. That match will be on Friday at 2:00 p.m. PT.