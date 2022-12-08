Oregon Volleyball drops Nebraska, advances to Elite Eight

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
FRIDAY...
...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 15 to 20 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 55 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds
and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
FRIDAY...
...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 15 to 20 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 55 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds
and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Oregon Volleyball drops Nebraska, advances to Elite Eight

  • 0
Oregon Generic

LOUISVILLE, Kent--- Oregon Volleyball refused to go away in a Sweet 16 matchup with Nebraska on Thursday. With a 3-2 (14-25, 26-24, 22-25, 32-30, 15-11) win, the Ducks advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA National Volleyball Championship. 

Oregon was led by freshman Mimi Colyer who had 26 kills on the match. 

Brooke Nuneviller added 16 kills for the Ducks. 

Up next, Oregon will take on top-seeded Louisville for the right to go to the Final Four. That match will be on Saturday. The first serve is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. PST. 

Recommended for you