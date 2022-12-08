Oregon Volleyball drops Nebraska, advances to Elite Eight

LOUISVILLE, Kent--- Oregon Volleyball refused to go away in a Sweet 16 matchup with Nebraska on Thursday. With a 3-2 (14-25, 26-24, 22-25, 32-30, 15-11) win, the Ducks advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA National Volleyball Championship.
Oregon was led by freshman Mimi Colyer who had 26 kills on the match.
Brooke Nuneviller added 16 kills for the Ducks.
Up next, Oregon will take on top-seeded Louisville for the right to go to the Final Four. That match will be on Saturday. The first serve is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. PST.