Oregon Volleyball drops Nebraska, advances to Elite Eight

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... ...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 15 to 20 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 55 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Storm Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves subside. &&