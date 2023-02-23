 Skip to main content
Oregon Women break losing skid, upset No. 14 Arizona

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon Generic

EUGENE, Ore--- The Oregon Women not only upset No. 14 Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday, but also snapped a seven-game losing streak in the process. Oregon got in front early and never looked back, earning a 73-59 victory. 

Oregon (15-13, 6-11 Pac 12) was led Te-Hina Paopao who tallied 21 points and five assists. 

Oregon's Endyia Rogers finished with 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists. 

Arizona (21-7, 11-6 Pac 12) was led by Cate Reese. Reese finished with 19 points and three rebounds. 

Up next, Oregon will take on Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena. It will be the final game of Oregon's regular season. Tip on Saturday is set for 12:00 p.m.

