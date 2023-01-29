Oregon women fall to No.3 Stanford, split Bay Area weekend

STANFORD, Cal. – Oregon (14-7, 5-5, PAC-12) fell behind early to Stanford (21-2, 9-1, PAC-12) and could never recover falling to the Cardinal 64-52.
Stanford's Cameron Brink recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and a career high 10 blocks. The win marked Stanford's 21st straight conference home victory.
Phillipina Kyei led the way for the Ducks with 12 points and 17 rebounds. Chace Gray also added 12 points while Grace VanSlooten scored 11.
The Ducks are back at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday, February 3 against Colorado.
Tip-off is set for 7 PM.