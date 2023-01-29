Oregon women fall to No.3 Stanford, split Bay Area weekend

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas 4 to 7 ft at 12 seconds and northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&