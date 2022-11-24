 Skip to main content
Oregon Women, OSU Men nearly pull upsets on Day One of Phil Knight Invitational

  Updated
  • 0

PORTLAND, Ore--- The No. 18 Oregon Women nearly got No. 8 North Carolina, and the Oregon State Men nearly beat No. 8 Duke at the Phil Knight Invitational and Legacy tournaments in Portland on Thursday. 

The Beavs took the Blue Devils down to the very last seconds but ultimately lost, 54-51. 

Jordan Pope led the Beavs with 14 points and five rebounds. 

The Oregon Women also took the No. 8 team to the wire. On the women's side, the Ducks held a lead over North Carolina for a majority of the matchup. The Ducks let the lead slip in the closing minutes and lost, 85-79. 

Grace VanSlooten led the Ducks with 17 points. Jennah Isai also had a good game with 15 points and two three-pointers made. 

The Oregon Men lost to No. 20 UCONN, 83-59. Following that game, Dana Altman confirmed Keeshawn Barthelemy will be out 4-6 weeks. 

The Oregon State Men will play Florida on Friday, at 3:00 p.m., at the Moda Center. The Oregon State Women will play Iowa on Friday, at 5:30 p.m., at the Chiles Center. The Oregon Men will play Michigan State on Friday, at 9:00 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.  The Oregon women will play Michigan State, on Sunday, at 10:00 a.m., at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. 

