Oregon Women, OSU Men nearly pull upsets on Day One of Phil Knight Invitational

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds will occur Saturday night. Multiple distant swells will cross the waters through this weekend. There may be times where seas drop below 10 feet for several hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&