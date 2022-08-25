 Skip to main content
Oregon won't publicly announce starting QB

  • Updated
  • 0
Dan Lanning won't name starter

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon fans will have to wait nine days for Oregon Football to kickoff against Georgia in Atlanta. They will also have to wait the same amount of time to find out who will start at quarterback for the Ducks. 

"I am not playing quarterback. I will tell you that," is all Dan Lanning would say about the QB competition after Thursday's practice. 

"Again, the only reason I am not talking about it with you guys is because I don't know how that is an advantage for us," said Lanning. "If I felt like it was an advantage, I would tell you guys. I don't."

Auburn transfer Bo Nix and redshirt freshman Ty Thompson are the two guys most people are expecting to potentially start. Though, redshirt freshman Jay Butterfield has also been part of the conversation. 

Oregon will take on Georgia in Atlanta on Saturday, September 3. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. PCT. 

