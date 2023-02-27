Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao wins PAC-12 Player of the Week

EUGENE, Ore. — Junior Te-Hina Paopao recorded three straight 20-point performances and a season-high 23 points against Arizona State, en route wo inning the PAC-12 player of the week award.
During the Ducks victories over No.14 Arizona and Arizona State last week, Paopao averaged 22.0 points while shooting 63.3 percent from the field (14-for-22) and 66.7 percent from three (12-of-18).
Paopao dropped a season-high 23 points in a 77-48 win over the Sun Devils on Senior Day Saturday, including a career-best seven 3-pointers.
This is Paopao's first career PAC-12 POW award.