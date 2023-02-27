 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Seas 13 to 18 ft at 13 seconds and west winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A slight chance of thunderstorms through
early Monday evening. Small hail, lightning and erratic wind
gusts to 35 kt can be expected near any storm.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao wins PAC-12 Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Ducks fall to Utah in Pac-12 Championship 38-10

EUGENE, Ore. — Junior Te-Hina Paopao recorded three straight 20-point performances and a season-high 23 points against Arizona State, en route wo inning the PAC-12 player of the week award.

During the Ducks victories over No.14 Arizona and Arizona State last week, Paopao averaged 22.0 points while shooting 63.3 percent from the field (14-for-22) and 66.7 percent from three (12-of-18).

Paopao dropped a season-high 23 points in a 77-48 win over the Sun Devils on Senior Day Saturday, including a career-best seven 3-pointers. 

This is Paopao's first career PAC-12 POW award.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

Recommended for you