OSAA adopts 35-second shot clock for Oregon varsity basketball teams

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Oregon School Activities Aassociation executive board voted unanimously to approve a 35-second shot clock for varsity boys and girls high school basketball starting in the 2023-24 season.
Momentum for the shot clock has been building since last year after a rule change by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). Previously, states that adopted the shot clock were out of compliance with NFHS and had to forgo representation on the national rules committee. The change in rules allowed states to use the shot clock and remain in compliance.
“I'm not excited about it at all,” said Bart Rothenberger, the athletic director at 1A Alsea and a longtime boys coach. “I don't see how it benefits high school basketball in Oregon, whatsoever. I can't justify it in any fashion.”
The biggest push-back came from athletic directors in the 4A and 2A levels, but their colleagues in 3A and 1A were in favor of the proposal.
Before Oregon voted to approve the transition, 10 states used the shot clock and now 10 more states are jumping on board.
Among those joining Oregon in adopting the shot clock in the next two years are Idaho, Montana and Utah. Washington and California have already been using a shot clock.