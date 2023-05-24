 Skip to main content
OSAA Softball playoff scores, second round 6A/3A/2A/1A

The second round of the OSAA Softball playoffs are underway. Below you can find scores off all the games from the 6A/3A/2A/1A classifications. 

6A

#1 Sheldon 10, #17 Grants Pass 0

#8 North Medford, 3, #9 Mountainside 0

#5 Sherwood 5, #12 McNary 3

#4 McMinnville 7, #13 Jesuit 5

#3 South Medford 6, #14 Lake Oswego 5

#6 South Salem 10, #11 Westview 0

#7 Southridge 4, #10 Tigard 3

3A

#1 Scio 20, #17 Douglas 0

#8 Valley Catholic 6, #9 Dayton 4

#5 Lakeview 3, #12 Corbett 1

#4 South Umpqua 16, #13 Vale 1

#3 Burns/Crane 6, #19 Banks 0

#6 Pleasant Hill, #11 Glide 4

#7 Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa 3, #10 Harrisburg 1

#2 Yamhill-Carlton 15, #15 Elmira/Mapleton 4

2A/1A

#1 North Douglas 12, #16 Knappa 2

#8 Weston-McEwen/Griswold 8, #9 Monroe 7

#5 Blanchet Catholic 14, #12 Union/Cove 1 

#4 Willamina 16, #20 Illinois Valley 1

#3 Kennedy 11, #14 Culver 1

#6 Lowell 8, #11 Glendale 5

#7 Clastskanie 4, #10 Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah 1

#2 Grant Union/Prairie City 15, #18 Santiam 0

