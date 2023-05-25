 Skip to main content
OSU Baseball drops 2nd consecutive game, eliminated from Pac 12 Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ari--- Oregon State dropped a 2nd consecutive game in the Pac 12 Tournament, suffering a 14-10 loss to Arizona State on Thursday. With the loss, the Beavs are eliminated from the 2023 Pac 12 Tournament. 

Oregon State (0-2) needed to beat Arizona State (1-1) to stay alive in Pool B. The Beavs came off a 13-12, walk-off loss to Arizona on Wednesday. 

Despite Mason Guerra going 4-5 including a solo home run, Oregon State left the bases loaded during its 9th-inning rally. 

Rhett Larson got the start or Oregon State. Larson allowed four runs off seven hits in his 2 2/3 innings of work. Larson also took the loss, dropping him to 3-2 on the season. 

Oregon State now awaits NCAA Baseball Tournament selection. The selection show will be on Monday, May 29. 

