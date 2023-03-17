OSU Baseball falls to Stanford, 9-8

STANFORD, Calif--- Despite two home runs from Ruben Cedillo, Oregon State suffered a 9-8 defeat to Stanford on Friday.
Trent Sellers pitched 5.1 innings for Oregon State and earned the loss. Sellers allowed five runs off six hits. Seller had four strikeouts and fell to 2-2.
Quinn Matthews pitched 5.1 innings for Stanford, allowing three runs off six hits. Matthews had nine strikeouts.
Oregon State falls to 12-6 and 1-3 in Pac 12 play with the loss.
Up next, game two will be on Saturday at Stanford. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.