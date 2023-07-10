OSU Baseball: Garret Forrester selected by Pittsburgh Pirates

CORVALLIS- Beaver infielder Garret Forrester has been selected in the third round, 73rd overall, by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Forrester is a three-year letterwinner for the Beavers and has appeared in 177 games, starting in 173. Forrester batted .326 with 31 doubles, one triple, 26 home runs and 144 runs batted in. He’s added 156 walks, which is tied with Adley Rutschman for the most in a career at Oregon State.
Forrester’s selection gives OSU at least one in every draft dating back to 1993.
OSU has also now had at least one player selected in the first five rounds in nine of the last 10 MLB Drafts.
He is the ninth Beaver taken by the Pirates all-time and the first since Michael Gretler in 2018.