OSU Baseball gets first win of 2023 season

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Oregon State scored in each of the first four innings and held off a late Minnesota rally in an 8-7 victory over the Golden Gophers in front of 3,018 fans Saturday at Surprise Stadium.
Ryan Brown shut the door on the Golden Gophers (0-2 overall), earning his first save of 2023 with two scoreless frames. Minnesota had come within one after a five-run seventh inning.
Rhett Larson earned his career win with 2 1/3 innings of relief. He allowed three hits and two runs – one earned – while striking out a pair.
He came on in relief of starter Jacob Kmatz in the fifth. Kmatz scattered seven hits and two runs in four innings of work.
The Beavers are back on the field on Sunday against New Mexico. First pitch is set for 11 AM.