OSU FB: DJ U shines in debut, Beavers beat San Jose State

SAN JOSE, CA- Uiagalelei was responsible for five of the Beavers six touchdowns en route to a 42-17 victory.
Uiagalelei finished the game completing 20-for-25 passes 239 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, Uiagalelei had six carries for 10 yards and two touchdowns.
Aiden Chiles replaced DJ U midway through the fourth quarter. Chiles went 2-for-3 with 37 yards and nine rushing yards.
Reigning PAC-12 Freshman of the Year Damien Martinez started his sophomore season with 145 yards on 18 carries. Deshaun Fenwick added 33 yards on eight carries with one touchdown.
The Beavers racked up 473 yards total yards compared to the Spartans 279.
Anthony Gould caught three passes for 59 yards and one touchdown. Silas Bolden had six catches for 53 yards.
Oregon State opens the renovated Reser Stadium on Saturday, September 9 against UC Davis.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM.
This article will be updated with quotes and video after the postgame press conference.