OSU FB: No. 16 Beavs run away from San Diego State, 26-9

CORVALLIS, Ore--- For the first time since 2000, Oregon State has won seven consecutive games. No. 16 Oregon State overcame a slow to start to beat San Diego State, 26-9, at Reser Stadium on Saturday.
The Beavs (3-0) finish the non-conference slate undefeated.
Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei finished 14-30 for 284 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also ran for a rushing touchdown.
Oregon State running back Damien Martinez carried the ball 15 times for 102 yards.
Oregon State receiver Anthony Gould had three receptions for 97 yards and one touchdown.
San Diego State (2-2) quarterback Jalen Mayden finished 20-32 for 256 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception.
This article will be updated with coach and player quotes and KEZI 9 Sports reporter Brett Taylor finished postgame interviews at Reser Stadium.
Up next, Oregon State will play Washington State to open Pac-12 play. That game will be on Saturday, September 23 at 4:00 p.m.