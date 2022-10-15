 Skip to main content
OSU flexes defensive muscle, beats Washington State at Reser

  • Updated
  • 0
OSU Generic

CORVALLIS, Ore--- The Beavers used a strong defensive performance to take down Washington State, 24-10, on Saturday at Reser Stadium. 

Oregon State held WSU QB Cam Ward to a 25-54 performance. The FCS transfer threw for 345 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. 

The Beavs were able to find some offensive production despite missing their starting quarterback Chance Nolan. 

Freshman QB Ben Gulbranson threw 12-24 for 141 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. 

The Beavs got a big running performance from Damien Martinez. He had 16 carries for 111 yards. 

With the win, the Beavs improve to 5-2 on the season. 

Up next, Oregon State will host Colorado. That game will kickoff on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. 

