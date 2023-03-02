OSU Men's Basketball falls to Stanford 83-60

CORVALLIS- Tyler Bilodeau and Jordan Pope each scored 11 points, but Oregon State was outscored 43-26 in the second half en route to an 83-60 defeat to Stanford.
The Cardinal was up 40-34 at halftime.
The Beavers struggled from the field shooting just under 36 percent from the field and 21.7 percent from behind the three-point line.
Stanford shot 58.8 percent from the field including 11-18 from three-point land.
Oregon State (10-20, 4-15 PAC-12) concludes the regular season against Cal on Saturday.
Tip-off is set for 5 PM.