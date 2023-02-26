OSU Softball caps off Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a victory

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA- The Oregon State softball team held on for a 2-1 win over Iowa to close out the Mary Nutter College Classic on Sunday morning.
Tarni Stepto helped the Beavers (7-8) gain the early momentum as she pitched four no-hit frames in picking up her third win of the season.
Abby Doerr continued her hot streak at the plate during her time in California, wasting little time as she drove in the game's first run on just the second at-bat.
The Coburg native slapped a single to center and brought Grace Messmer in to score.
Doerr finished the day with a 3-for-4 line with the run batted in.
The Beavers will conclude nonconference action with the Utah Tech Trailblazer Tournament this week. That starts on Thursday, March 2 at noon with BYU.