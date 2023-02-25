OSU Softball drops a pair of games on Saturday

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA- Oregon State Softball (6-8) lost both games on Saturday while playing in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Game 1: Cal State Fullerton 4, OSU 0
A pair of two-run innings by Cal State Fullerton were too much for the Beavers to overcome in a 4-0 loss in the Saturday opener.
Sarah Haendiges (3-3) took the loss in the matchup. The sophomore allowed eight hits, four runs and hit a batter. Additionally, she retired two via the strikeout.
Game 2: Ohio State 6, OSU 0
Ohio State spread five runs in the first five innings on the way to the 6-0 win over the Beavers in the afternoon contest.
The Buckeyes drove in five of their runs via extra-base hits, a pair of doubles in the first, second and fifth frames and a triple in the fourth. Ohio State tacked on a sixth in the sixth to pad their advantage.
Tarni Stepto (2-3) was charged with the loss after yielding a pair of runs, five hits and a walk across three frames. Ellie Garcia pitched three innings in relief, allowing four runs and five hits.
The Beavers will finish their time in Cathedral City with a matchup with Iowa tomorrow.
First pitch against the Hawkeyes is slated for 9 a.m.