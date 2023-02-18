OSU Softball drops both games on Saturday

PHOENIX, AZ – Oregon State dropped a pair of contests on Saturday, falling 9-8 to Portland State and 3-0 to Weber State.
Game 1: Portland State 9, Oregon State 8
Sarah Haendiges (2-2) was charged with the loss. She allowed 11 hits in 6.2 frames and yielded six earned runs. Madi Simon homered in the game's first at-bat.
Game 2: Weber State 3, Oregon State 0
The Beavers could not carry offense from the first game over to the second as they were blanked by Weber State in the afternoon game. Weber State peppered their three runs over the first two frames for a lead they would not relinquish.
Ellie Garcia (1-2) was tagged with the loss. The sophomore allowed all three earned runs, walked five and ceded the eight hits.
Oregon State wraps up the ASU Littlewood/GCU Classic on Sunday against Grand Canyon.
First pitch is set for 10:30.