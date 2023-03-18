OSU Softball drops game two to California

CORVALLIS, Ore--- The Beavs fell to California, 15-6, at Kelly Field on Saturday. The loss evens the series at one game each.
Oregon State falls to 10-15 and 1-4 in Pac 12 play. The Golden Bears improve to 20-7 and 2-3 in Pac 12 play.
Oregon State's Chloe Moffitt pitched 5.2 innings and earned the loss (0-1). Moffitt allowed 14 runs off 19 hits with no strikeouts.
Oregon State and California will settle the series on Sunday when they meet for game three. The first pitch will be thrown at 11:00 a.m.