OSU Softball falls to BYU, 3-2

TEMPE, Ariz--- Oregon State had a chance to tie BYU in the bottom of the 7th, but stranded two runners on base. Oregon State fell to BYU, 3-2 at the ASU Littlewood/GCU Classic on Friday.
For OSU, Tarni Stepto managed six innings. Stepto gave up three runs on four hits and two errors. Stepto sent six out on strikes.
For BYU, Kaysen Korth managed all seven innings, allowing two runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts.
Oregon State falls to 3-4 on the season.
Up next, the Beavs will have a Saturday double-header. First, the Beavs will play Portland State at 10:00 a.m. Then, the Beavs will play Weber State at 12:30 p.m.