...CHANCES FOR LOWLAND SNOW REMAIN IN THE FORECAST FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

There is an increasing threat of snow Friday night and Saturday
morning across the interior lowlands of southwest Washington and
northwest Oregon, including the Portland metro and the I-5
corridor from Eugene, Oregon to Castle Rock, Washington. This is
due to an incoming low pressure system that is set to dive
southward out of the Gulf of Alaska and move towards the Pacific
Northwest Friday night. The main forecast challenge is determining
exactly where this low will track and how heavy precipitation will
be, as the exact track and precipitation intensity will determine
what locations do or do not see accumulating snow. Forecast
uncertainty is currently high as model guidance continues to show
differing tracks of the surface low and varying degrees of
precipitation intensity. While forecast snow amounts are currently
less than one inch across the interior lowlands, there is a small
but nonzero chance for snow amounts in excess of two to four
inches by late Saturday morning (<5% chance as of 1 PM PST
Thursday, March 2nd). If snow amounts in excess of four inches do
end up occurring for some locations, then at least some tree
damage would be expected given the heavy and wet nature of the
snow. Anyone with travel plans Friday night or Saturday should pay
close attention to the forecast over the next 24 hours to monitor
for potential changes as the track of the surface low becomes
more clear.

OSU Softball opens up Utah Tech Tournament with a 7-4 win over BYU

  Updated
  • 0
Beavers Softball huddle

ST. GEORGE, UT- Behind 13 hits and six innings pitched from Sarah Haendiges, the Oregon State Beavers (8-8) defeated BYU 7-4 in the first game of the Utah Tech Tournament.

The Beavers scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth inning.

Morgan Howey went 3-for-4 from the plate with one run while Kaiea Higa also went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and 3 RBI's

Oregon State continues play in Utah with a doubleheader on Friday against Utah Valley and Utah Tech. First pitch is set for 9 and 11:30 AM respectively.

