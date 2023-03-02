OSU Softball opens up Utah Tech Tournament with a 7-4 win over BYU

ST. GEORGE, UT- Behind 13 hits and six innings pitched from Sarah Haendiges, the Oregon State Beavers (8-8) defeated BYU 7-4 in the first game of the Utah Tech Tournament.
The Beavers scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth inning.
Morgan Howey went 3-for-4 from the plate with one run while Kaiea Higa also went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and 3 RBI's
Oregon State continues play in Utah with a doubleheader on Friday against Utah Valley and Utah Tech. First pitch is set for 9 and 11:30 AM respectively.