OSU Softball season ends with 1-0 loss to Washington

TUCSON, Ari--- Oregon State's softball season came to an end after a 1-0 loss to Washington on Thursday. Oregon State's season ends in the quarterfinal round of the inaugural Pac 12 Tournament.
The No. 7-seed Beavs (15-29-1, 6-18-1 Pac 12), started Ellie Garcia in the circle. Garcia did 3.1 innings of work, allowing the only run and three hits.
Tarni Stepto stepped in for the Beavs for 2.2 innings, allowing zero hits.
No. 2-seed Washington's (38-11, 17-8 Pac 12) Jadelyn Allchin hit a solo homer in the bottom of the second. It would be the only score of the game and prove to be the game-winner.
Ruby Meylan pitched all seven innings for the Huskies. Meylan allowed just three hits and registered one strikeout.
Washington will go on to face No. 6-seed California on Friday. The first pitch will be set for 4:30 p.m. PT.