OSU VB: Beavers sweep Boise State

CORVALLIS- The OSU volleyball team won its third consecutive win and its third straight sweep (25-21, 25-15, 25-16) over Boise State Sunday at Gill Coliseum.
“(I’m) super proud of this team,” said head coach Lindsey Behonick. “It started from our block of training that we had leading up to these matches and we were hungry and not satisfied with how (the) Montana State (tournament) went. We wanted to get better and we showed it this weekend. We wanted streak well and streak some wins and we’re looking forward to keeping this pace of play up.”
Mychael Vernon led the Beavers with nine kills. Lauren Rumel had a career best eight and Amanda Burns and Megan Sheridan each had seven. Burns also had 18 assists.
Oregon State travels to Riverside, California next for a three-match set starting on Friday.
The Beavers face Nevada at 11 AM on September 8.