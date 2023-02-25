OSU Women knock off No. 14 Arizona, will play USC in Pac 12 Tourney

CORVALLIS, Ore--- The Oregon State women took down No. 14 Arizona, 78-70, at Gill Coliseum on Saturday. Oregon State finishes the regular season with a 12-17 record while going 4-14 in Pac 12 play.
The Beavs were led by freshman star Raegan Beers. Beers had 24 points and 13 rebounds.
Adlee Blacklock scored 22 points and added five rebounds.
The Beavs managed to outrebound Arizona, 50-28. Oregon state also had 18 assists compared to Arizona's 14.
Oregon State will have the No. 11 seed in the Pac 12 Tournament. The Beavs will play No. 6 seed USC on Wednesday. Tip at Michelob Ultra Arena is set for 8:30 p.m.