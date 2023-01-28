OSU Women nearly upset No. 3 Stanford, fall 63-60

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 7 to 10 ft at 15 seconds and northwest winds 10 to 15 kt. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&