...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 10 ft at 15 seconds and northwest winds 10 to
15 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

OSU Women nearly upset No. 3 Stanford, fall 63-60

  • Updated
  • 0
OSU Generic

STANFORD, Cal--- The Oregon State women nearly took down No. 3 Stanford on Friday, but ultimately suffered a 63-60 loss. 

The Beavs were led by Bendu Yeaney who finished with 15 points and five rebounds. 

Oregon State's Timea Gardiner had 16 points off the bench. 

The Cardinal was led by Cameron Brink who finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and six blocks. 

With the loss, Oregon State falls to 11-9 and 3-6 in Pac 12 play. 

Up next, Oregon State will be on the road to play California. Sunday's tip is set for 1:00 p.m.

