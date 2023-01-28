OSU Women nearly upset No. 3 Stanford, fall 63-60

STANFORD, Cal--- The Oregon State women nearly took down No. 3 Stanford on Friday, but ultimately suffered a 63-60 loss.
The Beavs were led by Bendu Yeaney who finished with 15 points and five rebounds.
Oregon State's Timea Gardiner had 16 points off the bench.
The Cardinal was led by Cameron Brink who finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and six blocks.
With the loss, Oregon State falls to 11-9 and 3-6 in Pac 12 play.
Up next, Oregon State will be on the road to play California. Sunday's tip is set for 1:00 p.m.