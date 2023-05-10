OSU Women's Golf to NCAA National Championships, second time in program history

WESTFIELD, Ind--- The Oregon State women's golf squad is headed to the NCAA National Championship for only the second time in program history.
Oregon State used a program-historic finish at the NCAA Regionals, finishing second place with a 17-under 286-277-284--847 at Chatham Hills.
The last time Oregon State advanced to the NCAA National Championships was in 1998. That year, the Beavs would finish in 16th place.
The Regional saw career three-round bests for OSU's Chayse Gomez and Madde Sund. Both shot a 6-under 210 and tying for 7th place.
True freshman Kyra Ly also had her best career finish. Ly finished tied for 21st place, shooting 2-under 214.
The NCAA Women's Golf National Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona will be played May 19-24.