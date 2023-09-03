OSU WSOC: Beavers and Pilots draw 1-1

CORVALLIS- McKenna Martinez scored for the second-straight match with a goal just 25 seconds into play to give the Beavers a lead, but Portland State battled back to tie the game at one.
With the goal, Martinez moves into a tie for sixth all-time with 24 goals in her career as a Beaver while also taking seventh all-time behind 55 career points.
The Beavs attack put up six shots in the opening 45 minutes while the Orange and Black defense held Portland to just one shot to take a 1-0 advantage into halftime.
Portland leveled the contest off an own goal in the 64th minute. A ball deflected off the boot of an OSU defender to tie the game at 1-1.
The Beavs close a four-game homestand on Thursday, Sept. 7 against UC Irvine.
First touch is set for 5 PM at Lorenz Field.