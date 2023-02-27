OSU's Raegan Beers earns fourth PAC-12 Freshman of the Week

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Seas 13 to 18 ft at 13 seconds and west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A slight chance of thunderstorms through early Monday evening. Small hail, lightning and erratic wind gusts to 35 kt can be expected near any storm. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&