OSU's Raegan Beers earns fourth PAC-12 Freshman of the Week

CORVALLIS– Raegan Beers is the first Beaver ever to win four Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors after leading league freshmen in scoring and rebounding. Her 19 points and nine rebounds per game included her 14th double-double, most among freshmen nationally.
Beers led Oregon State to a victory over no. 14 Arizona on Saturday with 24 points and 12 rebounds. It was her sixth 20-point double-double of the season. Beers made 7-of-13 shots from the field and 10-of-11 from the charity stripe.
In Thursday’s game, Beers tied fellow freshman Adlee Blacklock for the team lead with 14 points while pulling down five boards. She made 5-of-6 shots while also picking up a steal.
The double-double against the Wildcats gives Beers 14 on the year, which is tied for sixth-most in a single-season by an Oregon State player with Tanja Kostic (1993-94) and Mikayla Pivec (2019-20).