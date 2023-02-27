 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Seas 13 to 18 ft at 13 seconds and west winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A slight chance of thunderstorms through
early Monday evening. Small hail, lightning and erratic wind
gusts to 35 kt can be expected near any storm.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

OSU's Raegan Beers earns fourth PAC-12 Freshman of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Beavers become bowl eligible

CORVALLIS– Raegan Beers is the first Beaver ever to win four Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors after leading league freshmen in scoring and rebounding. Her 19 points and nine rebounds per game included her 14th double-double, most among freshmen nationally. 

Beers led Oregon State to a victory over no. 14 Arizona on Saturday with 24 points and 12 rebounds. It was her sixth 20-point double-double of the season. Beers made 7-of-13 shots from the field and 10-of-11 from the charity stripe.

In Thursday’s game, Beers tied fellow freshman Adlee Blacklock for the team lead with 14 points while pulling down five boards. She made 5-of-6 shots while also picking up a steal.

The double-double against the Wildcats gives Beers 14 on the year, which is tied for sixth-most in a single-season by an Oregon State player with Tanja Kostic (1993-94) and Mikayla Pivec (2019-20).

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

