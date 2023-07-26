Report: Colorado expected to leave Pac-12 for Big-12

BOULDER, Colorado-- On Wednesday multiple sources told ESPN, along with other major sports media outlets, that the Colorado Buffaloes have been in deep discussions about a potential move to the Big 12.
Colorado's board also held an executive session Wednesday to discuss the potential move, according to sources.
On Wednesday night, ESPN's Pete Thamel released a statement over Twitter citing from "sources" quote, "The Big 12’s presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Wednesday night on a conference call to accept Colorado as a new member. Colorado still has not formally applied for Big 12 membership, which is expected to happen tomorrow."
On Thursday the University of Colorado will be holding a special board meeting to discuss the potential move to the Big-12.
The potential move also marks a return for Colorado to the Big 12. Colorado was a member of the conference from 1996 to 2010. However in 2011, the university left for the Pac-12. Since then, the university's football team has had zero bowl wins and just two winning seasons.