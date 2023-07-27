University of Colorado approves resolution to join the Big 12

BOULDER, Colorado-- With a unanimous vote, the University of Colorado voted in favor of moving from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 after the 2023-2024 season during a Thursday special board meeting.
The move comes after news broke Wednesday night that the Big 12's presidents and chancellors voted unanimously on a conference call to accept Colorado as a new member.
Sources: The Big 12’s presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Wednesday night on a conference call to accept Colorado as a new member. Colorado still has not formally applied for Big 12 membership, which is expected to happen tomorrow.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 27, 2023
"A lot of hard work and a lot of thought has gone into this decision," said University of Colorado President Todd Saliman. "We are incredibly grateful for the great partnership with the Pac-12 and we look forward to maintaining the many relationships we've built with Pac-12 universities as we move forward. But we think that the time has come for us to change conferences."
With the approval now finalized by the board, President Saliman, or the chancellor of the Boulder campus, can take action to execute and formalize an agreement to join the Big 12 and ratify those acts.
Once Colorado and the Big 12 come to a formal agreement, the Buffaloes will become the third school to announce its departure from the Pac-12 in the less than a year. USC and UCLA announced in December 2022 to leave the conference and join the Big 10.