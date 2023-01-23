 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Air will be most stagnant below 1500 feet
and may settle further into valleys of the Coast and Cascade
foothills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO
1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 ft at 19 seconds and north winds 10 to 15
kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Pope, Gardiner earn Pac 12 Freshman of the Week awards

  • 0
OSU Generic

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State basketball freshmen Jordan Pope and Timea Gardiner earned Pac 12 Freshman of the Week honors, the conference announced on Monday. 

Timea Gardner is only three games into her collegiate career and has already made a big impression. 

Gardiner was a major part of Oregon State's 68-65 win over Oregon. Gardiner had 15 points on 7-10 shooting. 

Gardiner adds to a Beaver team that now has four Pac 12 Freshman of the Week awards.

For the Oregon State men, Jordan Pope earns his second Pac 12 Freshman of the Week award. 

Pope scored 19 points in Oregon State's win over Cal on Sunday. Pope went 8-12 from the floor and added four assists. Pope's production helped Oregon State to its first road win since 2021. 

Recommended for you