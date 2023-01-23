Pope, Gardiner earn Pac 12 Freshman of the Week awards

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State basketball freshmen Jordan Pope and Timea Gardiner earned Pac 12 Freshman of the Week honors, the conference announced on Monday.
Timea Gardner is only three games into her collegiate career and has already made a big impression.
Gardiner was a major part of Oregon State's 68-65 win over Oregon. Gardiner had 15 points on 7-10 shooting.
Gardiner adds to a Beaver team that now has four Pac 12 Freshman of the Week awards.
For the Oregon State men, Jordan Pope earns his second Pac 12 Freshman of the Week award.
Pope scored 19 points in Oregon State's win over Cal on Sunday. Pope went 8-12 from the floor and added four assists. Pope's production helped Oregon State to its first road win since 2021.