Redshirt-Senior Sedona Prince to miss entire 2022-2023 season

EUGENE, Ore. -- The preseason all-PAC-12 selection has suffered a torn ligament in her elbow that requires season-ending surgery.
Prince said she has chosen to forgo her remaining NCAA eligibility to pursue a professional basketball career following surgery next month.
In a statement, Prince said: “I’m heartbroken,”. “I truly felt that this was the year I could showcase my work ethic and skills on the court, but also my self-growth and leadership ability. I tried to push through the injury and be there for my team, but after extensive evaluation from the best doctors in the world and looking deep inside myself at my passions and goals, I know that I have to take care my elbow now in order to ensure long-term health and a sustained professional career. As an elite athlete, current entrepreneur, and future wave maker I pride myself on creating and continuing to drive impact in everything I do. Not being able to play with my teammates this year is painful and tragic for me. However, I’m so grateful for the entire community of Eugene for their continued support and inspiration to always push forward through adversity. After all, pressure is a privilege."
Prince graduated in May with a degree in general social science with a concentration in applied economics, business and society.
“We are going to miss Sedona,” Head Coach Kelly Graves said. “She has done so many wonderful things and has been an incredible representative of our program and the University. Her impact on collegiate athletics, especially in the area of gender equity, has been immense and will be felt for generations to come. I wish her only the best in all of her future endeavors. I cannot wait to see the ways she will continue to positively impact and change our world. Once a Duck, always a Duck.”
“I will always love this challenging program and its ability hold me accountable and to always elevate my game," said Prince. "The Eugene community took this Texas girl in immediately and made me feel like family. I will forever cherish the relationships and experiences I have made here on this journey.”
Friday will mark Prince’s final appearance in a Duck uniform, as she will be honored prior to Oregon’s exhibition contest against Carroll College at 6 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena.