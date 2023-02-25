Rivaldo Soares late jumper lifts Oregon past Oregon State 69-67

CORVALLIS, Ore.— Rivaldo Soares scored the game winner with 0.7 seconds to give Oregon the 69-67 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night.
Soares also hit a three-pointer to tie it at 67 with 44 seconds to go.
N’Faly Dante scored 16 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. Jermaine Couisnard added 12 points, Keeshawn Barthelemy had 11 and Quincy Guerrier 10 for Oregon (16-13, 10-8).
Dexter Akanno finished with 17 points to lead Oregon State (10-19, 4-14). Glenn Taylor Jr. added 12 points and Rodrigue Andela had 10.
Next up Oregon hosts California on Thursday while Oregon State is at home against Stanford.