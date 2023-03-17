Rogers' triple-double sends Ducks to 2nd round of WNIT

EUGENE, Ore--- An Endyia Rogers triple-double lifted the Ducks over North Dakota State in the first round of the WNIT, 96-57, on Friday.
Rogers' 10 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds was the first triple-double by a Duck since Sabrina Ionescu (2020).
Six different Oregon players scored in double-digits during the dominant performance (Te-Hina Paopao- 24, Chance Gray- 16, Grace VanSlooten- 12, Ahlise Hurst- 11, Endyia Rogers- 10, Taya Hanson 10).
With the win, Oregon advances to the 2nd round of the WNIT and earns another home game. The Ducks will play Rice on Monday, at 6:00 p.m.