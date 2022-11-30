 Skip to main content
...SNOW SHOWERS WITH LIGHT ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

Snow showers expected tonight through the Thursday morning
commute in the lowlands of the lower Columbia, Portland-
Vancouver Metro area, and the Central and Southern Willamette
Valley. Snow will be spotty in nature, and will be combined with
rain through most locations. Some areas, especially those above
500 ft, may see minor accumulations while others will see no snow.
While accumulation may not be heavy, be sure to travel with care
as roads may still be slick in spots.


You can find current road conditions by dialing 5-1-1. For
Oregon, visit www.tripcheck.com, and for Washington
www.wsdot.com/travel.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds. West winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Rose Bowl approves CFB Playoff expansion to 12 teams

  Updated
ESPN'S Pete Thamel is reporting the Rose Bowl has agreed to terms that will allow the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams in 2024 and 2025. 

The Rose Bowl was the last road block to a proposed expansion that would impact the final two years of the current contract. 

According to the report, the Rose Bowl was given an ultimatum, by CFP officials, to either amend its contract with five "contract bowls" or be shut out of the next television contract. That new contract is set to begin in 2026. 

The report also states the formal announcement of the CFP expansion is expected to be imminent. 

