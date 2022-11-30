Rose Bowl approves CFB Playoff expansion to 12 teams

ESPN'S Pete Thamel is reporting the Rose Bowl has agreed to terms that will allow the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams in 2024 and 2025.
The Rose Bowl was the last road block to a proposed expansion that would impact the final two years of the current contract.
According to the report, the Rose Bowl was given an ultimatum, by CFP officials, to either amend its contract with five "contract bowls" or be shut out of the next television contract. That new contract is set to begin in 2026.
The report also states the formal announcement of the CFP expansion is expected to be imminent.